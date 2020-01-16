|
|
|
Kempson Dorothy Ann
"Ann" Sadly passed away on
Friday 3rd January 2020,
aged 78 years.
Ann will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service is scheduled to take place at The Vale Crematorium, Luton
on Thursday 23rd January 2020
at 11.00am.
The Reception to be held at Beecroft Community Centre, Westfield Road, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, LU6 1DL.
Flowers are welcome
or, if desired, donations to
The British Heart Foundation,
c/o Shires Funeral Directors, 25 Vernon House, Dunstable, Beds, LU5 4EX.
01582 477000
Published in Luton News on Jan. 16, 2020