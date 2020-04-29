Home

Dorothy Wilks Notice
WILKS Dorothy Passed away on
20th April 2020, aged 92 years.
She will be dearly missed
by all who knew her.
A private family funeral service
will be held in due course.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support
may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com.
A celebration of Dorothy's life, for all who knew her, will be held later in the year when restrictions are lifted.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Apr. 29, 2020
