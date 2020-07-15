Home

Edward Tierney Notice
TIERNEY Edward Bernard 'Eddie' Of Luton passed away peacefully
7th July 2020, aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of the late Catherine Tierney and loving dad to Jane and Marie, grandad and great grandad.

Funeral service takes place at 12:00pm on Tuesday 21st July 2020 at
Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired for
Dementia Research UK may be made
online by visiting www.memorygiving.com.

Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Luton
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on July 15, 2020
