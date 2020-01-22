|
TASKER Emma Louise Passed away suddenly on
5th January 2020
aged 48 years.
A much loved daughter, sister
and auntie. She will be sadly
missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel)
on Friday 7th February at 12.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Emma
may be made, if desired, to
Diabetes UK and RSPCA c/o
White Dove Funerals,
50 High Street South, Dunstable,
Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on Jan. 22, 2020