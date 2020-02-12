Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Croxson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Croxson

Notice Condolences

Evelyn Croxson Notice
Croxson Evelyn Aged 91.
Passed away peacefully
in Weston, Hitchin on
26th January 2020.
A much loved mother to Alan and Ann, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and friend to many.
Evelyn will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends whose
hearts she so deeply touched.
The funeral service takes place at Harwood Park Crematorium on Monday 17th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, are to be made to the 'Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation' and may be sent direct to the charity
or via a collection plate
as you leave the chapel.
All enquiries to
Austins, 01438 316623
Published in Luton News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -