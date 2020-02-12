|
Croxson Evelyn Aged 91.
Passed away peacefully
in Weston, Hitchin on
26th January 2020.
A much loved mother to Alan and Ann, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt and friend to many.
Evelyn will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends whose
hearts she so deeply touched.
The funeral service takes place at Harwood Park Crematorium on Monday 17th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, are to be made to the 'Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation' and may be sent direct to the charity
or via a collection plate
as you leave the chapel.
All enquiries to
Austins, 01438 316623
Published in Luton News on Feb. 12, 2020