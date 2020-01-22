|
|
|
CLARKE Freda Mercy Sadly fell asleep on
9th January 2020,
aged 88 years.
Devoted wife to Peter (Deceased). Beloved mum, nan, auntie and friend. She will be dearly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Farley Hill Methodist Church, Northdrift Way, Luton LU1 5JE on Thursday 30th January 2020 at
12 noon followed by Interment at
Crawley Green Road Cemetery.
Flowers welcome but donations,
if desired, in memory of Freda, to
"The Luton & Dunstable Helipad Appeal" c/o John Saunders & Son,
48 Duke Street, Luton, LU2 0HH.
Tel: 01582 731696
Published in Luton News on Jan. 22, 2020