Frederick Smith

Frederick Smith Notice
SMITH Frederick John Aged 92 years, sadly passed away
on 5th January 2020.
Beloved husband of Jill,
father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Funeral service takes place at 11:00 am on Monday 3rd February
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Keech Hospice Care (Adult Services)
and Luton & Dunstable Hospital Fund (Ward 10) may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com/frederick
johnsmith
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
Stopsley,Tel: 01582 414037
Published in Luton News on Jan. 15, 2020
