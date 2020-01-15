|
|
|
SMITH Frederick John Aged 92 years, sadly passed away
on 5th January 2020.
Beloved husband of Jill,
father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Funeral service takes place at 11:00 am on Monday 3rd February
at Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Keech Hospice Care (Adult Services)
and Luton & Dunstable Hospital Fund (Ward 10) may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com/frederick
johnsmith
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
Stopsley,Tel: 01582 414037
Published in Luton News on Jan. 15, 2020