Medwynter Gloria Of Five Springs, Luton, born Spanish Town, Jamaica, WI, passed away peacefully on 9th May 2020 in Potton House, Biggleswade, aged 85 years.
A much loved Mum, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt
and fiercely loyal friend.
The funeral service will place in
The Vale Cemetery, Luton at the graveside with social distancing
for immediate family members on Tuesday 16th June at 11.30 am.
Floral tributes may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Luton News on June 17, 2020