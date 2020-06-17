Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Medwynter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Medwynter

Notice Condolences

Gloria Medwynter Notice
Medwynter Gloria Of Five Springs, Luton, born Spanish Town, Jamaica, WI, passed away peacefully on 9th May 2020 in Potton House, Biggleswade, aged 85 years.

A much loved Mum, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt
and fiercely loyal friend.

The funeral service will place in
The Vale Cemetery, Luton at the graveside with social distancing
for immediate family members on Tuesday 16th June at 11.30 am.

Floral tributes may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Luton News on June 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -