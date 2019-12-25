Home

Harry Ridgway Notice
RIDGWAY Harry Passed away peacefully on 9th December 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving husband to Brenda,
father to David and Philip,
also a loving grandfather.
Funeral service takes place at 11:00am on Friday 10th January 2020 at
St George's Church, Toddington.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Society, may be made by way of the donation box directly on the day or c/o Neville Funerals.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Dec. 25, 2019
