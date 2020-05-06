|
BLACKMAN Heather It is with great sadness the family of Heather Blackman
(formerly Dempsey) of Eaton Bray announces her passing on
Wednesday, 15th April 2020 at the age of 83 in the care of the dedicated staff at Ferndale Residential Home, Flitwick. Heather lives on in the hearts of her children Liz Smith and Nick Dempsey. Heather will also be lovingly remembered by her son in law Gary, her five grandchildren Catherine, Daniel, Laura, Liam and Megan and by her sisters Wendy and Susan and brother in law Bob.
A private cremation service was held on Friday, 1st May 2020 due to current restrictions. A memorial service will follow at a later date to celebrate Heather's long and full life.
Published in Luton News on May 6, 2020