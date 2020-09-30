|
DOYLE Helen (Ella) Formerly of
Tenzing Grove, Luton,
passed away peacefully on 14th September 2020 aged 88 years.
Adored mum, mother-in-law, nana, great-nana, sister, aunty
and friend to many.
A private funeral service is to take place with family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for the benefit of Keech Hospice Care may be made via
www.cheneryfunerals.co.uk or sent together with all enquiries to
Chenery Funeral Services,
44 Bedford Road, Hitchin, SG5 2TY,
Tel: 01462 434375
Published in Luton News on Sept. 30, 2020