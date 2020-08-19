Home

Hilda Davies Notice
Davies (Hilda) Pauline 08.12.1923 - 12.08.2020
Pauline passed away peacefully
at her home in Luton on
12th August 2020, aged 96.
Pauline was the devoted wife of
Ted Davies (dec. 1982); the much loved mother of Susan and Peter; and
the solid anchor to a family
spanning four generations and
at times four continents.
Pauline will be sadly missed by all
her family and by her wide
network of friends.
A private family funeral will
be held in due course.
Family flowers only by request.
All enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ.
01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Aug. 19, 2020
