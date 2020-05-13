|
O'Brien
Isabella 'Bell' Of Blackburn, passed away peacefully, aged 86, at
Royal Blackburn Hospital
30th April, 2020.
Bell, born in Glasgow, is reunited at last with her much-loved husband Pat.
She was manageress of the VG Stores, Marsh Farm, Luton, for many years.
Bell will live on in the hearts of daughter and son-in-law Anne and Den, son and daughter-in-law Sean and Janice, grandchildren Alan and Jo, and great-grandchildren Aidan, Daniel and Millie.
A private funeral will be held
on 20th May.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
made directly to Cancer Research UK, cancerresearchuk.org
Published in Luton News on May 13, 2020