Istvan Nagy Notice
NAGY Istvan Passed away peacefully
on the 8th of April 2020,
aged 82 years old.

Loving father to Liz, Don,
Maria and Maggie.
Devoted grandfather and great grandfather to all his grandchildren and great grandchild.

Funeral service will take place at
West Street Cemetery on the
24th of April 2020 at 11am.

Flowers welcome or donations
if desired to Dementia UK.
c/o Butterfly Funerals Ltd.
39 Elm Avenue, Caddington,
Luton, Beds. LU1 4HS.
Tele: 01582 968130
Published in Luton News on Apr. 22, 2020
