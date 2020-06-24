|
|
|
Fensome Jack George of Doddington March,
formerly of Green Lane, Stopsley.
Retired from SKF approx 1985.
Passed away suddenly on the
15th of June, aged 92 years
The private funeral service is to
take place on 3 rd July at 3pm
The Vale Crematorium
Family request a splash of red is worn,
no flowers, but donations in lieu to
Addenbrookes Charitable Trust
would be greatly appreciated
Further enquires to Coop Funeralcare
Wigmore Lane, Stopsley
01582 451209
Published in Luton News on June 24, 2020