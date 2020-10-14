|
|
|
Chance James Frederick Of Luton, sadly passed
away peacefully on
29th September 2020, aged 81 years.
Dearly Loved Husband, Dad and Grandad who will be greatly
missed by us all.
Private family funeral service to take place on 20th October 2020 at
The Vale Crematorium.
Any donations received will be split between the Liver Department and
the Intensive Care Unit at the
Royal Free Hospital.
All enquiries c/o
Co-op Funeralcare,
37 New Bedford Road,
Luton, Bedfordshire,
LU1 1SE Telephone: (01582) 725493.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 14, 2020