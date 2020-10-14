Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Luton
37 New Bedford Road
Luton, Bedfordshire LU1 1SE
01582 725 493
Resources
More Obituaries for James Chance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Chance

Notice Condolences

James Chance Notice
Chance James Frederick Of Luton, sadly passed
away peacefully on
29th September 2020, aged 81 years.
Dearly Loved Husband, Dad and Grandad who will be greatly
missed by us all.

Private family funeral service to take place on 20th October 2020 at
The Vale Crematorium.
Any donations received will be split between the Liver Department and
the Intensive Care Unit at the
Royal Free Hospital.

All enquiries c/o
Co-op Funeralcare,
37 New Bedford Road,
Luton, Bedfordshire,
LU1 1SE Telephone: (01582) 725493.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -