HEWITT James Herbert George Passed away peacefully,
aged 92 years on
13th December 2019.
Funeral service takes place at
10:30am on Thursday 9th January
2020 at St Joseph's RC Church, Luton, followed by committal at
Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for British Heart Foundation
may be made online by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/jameshewitt or on the day of the funeral
via a donation box.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
LU3 2RZ. Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 2, 2020