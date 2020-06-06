|
THOMPSON Janet Daphne Passed away on the
27th May 2020, aged 76 years.
Loving partner to Geoff, step-mum
to Allyson & Beverley, nana to
Sarah, Gemma & Winnie, a dear
sister to Joyce & Hazel and auntie
to Adrian, Merran, Gail, Lesley,
Stephen and their families.
Janet will be sadly missed by
her close friend Peter, neighbours
and all that knew her.
Family flowers only by request.
If desired, donations for
Cancer Research UK or the
British Heart Foundation may
be made on line by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/janetthompson.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Luton. Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on June 6, 2020