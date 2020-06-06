Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Thompson

Notice Condolences

Janet Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Janet Daphne Passed away on the
27th May 2020, aged 76 years.
Loving partner to Geoff, step-mum
to Allyson & Beverley, nana to
Sarah, Gemma & Winnie, a dear
sister to Joyce & Hazel and auntie
to Adrian, Merran, Gail, Lesley,
Stephen and their families.
Janet will be sadly missed by
her close friend Peter, neighbours
and all that knew her.
Family flowers only by request.
If desired, donations for
Cancer Research UK or the
British Heart Foundation may
be made on line by visiting
www.memorygiving.com/janetthompson.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, Luton. Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -