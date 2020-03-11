Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Coyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Coyle

Notice Condolences

Jerry Coyle Notice
COYLE Jerry Peacefully at home in Glenrothes,
Fife, on Monday 2nd March 2020,
Jerry aged 81 years,
(formerly of Tennyson Road, Luton) retired from Vauxhall/IBC.
Beloved husband of Kaye,
much loved dad of Kerry and Robin, also a loving grandad.
Service at Crosbie Matthew Funeral Home, 6 Church Street, Glenrothes on Monday 16th March 2020 at 11.00am, to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited,
followed by a private cremation.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be given in aid of Marie Curie Nurses,
if so desired.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -