COYLE Jerry Peacefully at home in Glenrothes,
Fife, on Monday 2nd March 2020,
Jerry aged 81 years,
(formerly of Tennyson Road, Luton) retired from Vauxhall/IBC.
Beloved husband of Kaye,
much loved dad of Kerry and Robin, also a loving grandad.
Service at Crosbie Matthew Funeral Home, 6 Church Street, Glenrothes on Monday 16th March 2020 at 11.00am, to which all family and friends
are respectfully invited,
followed by a private cremation.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be given in aid of Marie Curie Nurses,
if so desired.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 11, 2020