McNEILL
Joanna Passed away on 6th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Joanna will be deeply missed, she brought happiness to all who knew her. She will be especially remembered for her tireless work managing the Windmill Playschool until the age of 72.
The funeral ceremony will take place at West Street Cemetery, Dunstable on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 12.00pm, followed by a service at
Christ Church in Dunstable.
No Flowers please, however the giving of a donation to the Alzheimer's Society is welcome, either direct or at
the church.
The funeral arrangements are being made by The Co-operative Funeralcare, 9 High Street South, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, LU6 3RZ.
Telephone: (01582) 725493.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 22, 2020