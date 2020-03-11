|
|
|
Charters John Passed away peacefully on
24th February, aged 86 years.
John will be received into
Our Lady Help of Christians
Roman Catholic Church on
Thursday 26th March at 6:30pm.
Requiem Mass on Friday 27th March, service time 12:45 and Committal Service at Luton Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made payable to GOSH.
All further enquiries C/o
Co-op Funeralcare
37, New Bedford Road LU1 1SE.
Telephone 01582-725493.
Published in Luton News on Mar. 11, 2020