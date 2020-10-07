Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000
John Craigie

John Craigie Notice
Craigie John William Passed away peacefully in
Wyn's arms on 16th September 2020, aged 78 years.
Sadly missed by his wife,
step-children, grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral
takes place in due course.
Family flowers only. Please join the family for refreshments at
The Cross Keys, Pulloxhill after the funeral. Donations for Parkinson's UK may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/johncraigie.
Enquiries to
Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ.
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 7, 2020
