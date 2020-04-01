Home

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Luton
37 New Bedford Road
Luton, Bedfordshire LU1 1SE
01582 725 493
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
15:00
Vale Crematorium
John Hall

Notice

John Hall Notice
Hall John Francis (Frank) Passed away on the
15th March 2020.
Husband to Ellen (Louie),
father to John, Ann, Carole and Kevin;
grandfather to Darren, Jennifer,
Gary, Michael and Rebecca,
and 8 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at the
Vale Crematorium on the
9th of April at 3pm.
The family would welcome any donations in his memory to
Age UK, who were so supportive
in his later years.
All further enquiries C/o
Co-operative Funeralcare
37, New Bedford Road, Luton, LU1 1SE.
Telephone: 01582-725493.
Published in Luton News on Apr. 1, 2020
