WILLIAMS John Of Silsoe, passed away peacefully at home on 20th October 2020,
aged 86 years, having been lovingly cared for by Andrew and Anna.
Beloved husband of the late
Maureen Williams, a devoted father, dear grandpa and great grandpa,
he will be very sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held on
Tuesday, 3rd November.
Flowers or donations to a charity
of your own choice may be sent
direct to the charity.
Further enquires to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 28, 2020