Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Resources
More Obituaries for John Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Williams

Notice Condolences

John Williams Notice
WILLIAMS John Of Silsoe, passed away peacefully at home on 20th October 2020,
aged 86 years, having been lovingly cared for by Andrew and Anna.
Beloved husband of the late
Maureen Williams, a devoted father, dear grandpa and great grandpa,
he will be very sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will be held on
Tuesday, 3rd November.
Flowers or donations to a charity
of your own choice may be sent
direct to the charity.
Further enquires to Neville Funerals, Ampthill. Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Luton News on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -