|
|
|
LOBO Jules Francis Lawrence Died on 23rd December, age 90. Beloved husband,
father and grandfather.
Much loved Dental Surgeon in Luton from 1962 to 2004.
His funeral will be held at 11.30am
on Friday 17th January 2020 at
The Holy Family Church, Freshwater Close, Luton LU3 3TA followed by interment in the Vale Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, in memory of
Jules for Society of the Little Flower and Aid to the Church In Need,
which may be made online via
www.memorygiving.com/juleslobo. Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Tel: 01582 490005
"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us."
Published in Luton News on Jan. 8, 2020