Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Jules Lobo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jules Lobo

Notice Condolences

Jules Lobo Notice
LOBO Jules Francis Lawrence Died on 23rd December, age 90. Beloved husband,
father and grandfather.
Much loved Dental Surgeon in Luton from 1962 to 2004.
His funeral will be held at 11.30am
on Friday 17th January 2020 at
The Holy Family Church, Freshwater Close, Luton LU3 3TA followed by interment in the Vale Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, in memory of
Jules for Society of the Little Flower and Aid to the Church In Need,
which may be made online via
www.memorygiving.com/juleslobo. Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Tel: 01582 490005
"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us."
Published in Luton News on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -