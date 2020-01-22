Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Julie Crawley Notice
CRAWLEY Julie Ann Passed away on
6th January 2020.
She will be dearly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service takes place at 11:00am on Friday 7th February 2020 at
St Augustine's Church Limbury, Luton, LU3 2JR, followed by the committal
at Luton Crematorium, LU2 8DD
at 12:30pm.
No black preferred, by family request.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations for
Macmillan Cancer Support may be made on the day via a donation box.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Neville House, LU3 2RZ Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Jan. 22, 2020
