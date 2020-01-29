Home

Cowper June Mary 21st June 1925
- 8th January 2020

Passed away at home unexpectedly on Wednesday 8th January.

Calm, caring and loving mother
to Robert, Roger and Malcolm.
She will be sadly missed by
her 3 sons, 12 grandchildren,
4 Great Grandchildren, Nieces,
Nephews and many friends.

A Private Cremation for close family will be followed by a Celebration of June's Life at St Barnabas Church, Brooking, Nr Totnes TQ9 6DT on
Friday 31st January at 12noon.

Donations, instead of flowers,
can be made in June Cowper's Memory for Totnes Caring, on their
Virgin Money Giving site.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 29, 2020
