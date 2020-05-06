|
|
|
Horne Kathleen Mary Passed away peacefully on 22nd April 2020,
aged 94 years.
After much thought, it has been decided by Kathleen's family
that for now a private cremation will take place and then when
once concerns over the coronavirus passes, a Memorial Service
to celebrate Kathleen's life will be arranged at the Priory Church.
They thank you for your
understanding at this time.
All flowers are welcome.
Donations in memory of Kathleen
may be made, if desired,
to The Priory Church, Dunstable
c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South,
Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on May 6, 2020