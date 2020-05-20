Home

McERLANE
Kathleen of Cheney Road, Luton formerly from Co Derry,
Northern Ireland passed away on
the 8th May 2020, aged 88 years.
She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother to an adoring family.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family and all who knew her.
A private family funeral service
will be held in due course.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Society and Dementia UK may be made online via http://www.memorygiving.com/
kathleenmcerlane.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on May 20, 2020
