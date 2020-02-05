Home

Kathleen Parsfield Notice
PARSFIELD Kathleen Florence Passed away peacefully
on 21st January 2020 at
Luton & Dunstable Hospital,
aged 85 years.
Much loved wife, mum and grandma
who will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service takes place at 13:00
on Friday 21st February 2020
at St Augustine's Church,
Limbury, followed by committal
at Luton Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, can
be made via www.
memorygiving.com/kathleenparsfied
NSPCC and Mothers Union
All enquiries to Neville funerals on
tel 01582 490005 .
Published in Luton News on Feb. 5, 2020
