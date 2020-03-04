|
HARVEY Keith Passed away
17th February 2020, aged 73 years.
Formerly of Leafields, Houghton
Regis, and father to Karen.
Funeral service to take place at
1:30pm on Tuesday 17th March 2020
in the chapel at Dunstable Cemetery
followed by interment.
Following the service, a reception
for Keith will be held at St. Vincent's
Social Club from 3:00pm.
Family flowers only. If desired,
donations may be sent directly to
the British Lung Foundation.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals, Neville House, Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 4, 2020