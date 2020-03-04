Home

Keith Harvey

Keith Harvey Notice
HARVEY Keith Passed away
17th February 2020, aged 73 years.
Formerly of Leafields, Houghton
Regis, and father to Karen.
Funeral service to take place at
1:30pm on Tuesday 17th March 2020
in the chapel at Dunstable Cemetery
followed by interment.
Following the service, a reception
for Keith will be held at St. Vincent's
Social Club from 3:00pm.
Family flowers only. If desired,
donations may be sent directly to
the British Lung Foundation.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals, Neville House, Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Mar. 4, 2020
