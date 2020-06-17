|
|
|
Wilson Ken 91, died at
Luton and Dunstable Hospital
after a life full of love and achievement. He lived his early life in Shillington.
Ken was well known as a local
businessman operating
Engineering Services in Luton
from the late 50's until 1970.
From 1972 he ran Deer Leap Horticulture in Little Gaddesden
and was well known by customers throughout the area.
Married to Betty for 56 years
who sadly passed away in 2018
he was hugely loved by their children, Marilyn, Graham and Peter, by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and his brother and sister, Michael
and Jennifer, and all who knew him.
A private cremation service will
be held on 22nd June 2020.
Published in Luton News on June 17, 2020