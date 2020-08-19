Home

Murrell Cork & Bros Limited (North Walsham)
57a Mundesley Road, North Walsham
North Walsham, Norfolk NR28 0DB
01692 402059
Kenneth Fraser Notice
fraser Kenneth William 3-6-1920 -
15-8-2020

Sadly passed away on
Saturday 15th August 2020.

Resident of Clarence House, Mundesley formerly of
Deep Denes Luton.

A true inspiration to all that
knew and loved him.

Donations in memory of Bill are to "Clarence House Residents Fund"
to be paid by cheque to
Murrell Cork Funeral Directors
57a Mundesley Road,
North Walsham NR28 0DB
A small funeral (due to Covid) will be held at Cromer Crematorium,
Friday 4th September at 4pm.

We really are sorry that this cannot
be open for all to attend.
Published in Luton News on Aug. 19, 2020
