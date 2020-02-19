|
HAMILTON Kermit Sylvester Passed away peacefully on 4th February 2020, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband, dad, grandad and brother who will be deeply missed.
Funeral service takes place at 12:30
on Friday 6th March 2020 at
All Saints with St Peter Church, Luton followed by an interment at The Vale Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society may be made on line by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
kermithamilton.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service on 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Feb. 19, 2020