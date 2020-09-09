|
KUMAR Krishan In Memory of
Mr Krishan Kumar
who passed away peacefully
on 1st September 2020, aged 71 years. He was an extremely popular person, who was also a beloved
husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative and friend who gave so much
happiness and love to whoever he met. A private family funeral service will be held on the
12th September 2020.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for UNICEF
WaterAid may be made online via www.memorygiving.com/
krishankumar.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Sept. 9, 2020