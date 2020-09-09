Home

Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Krishan Kumar Notice
KUMAR Krishan In Memory of
Mr Krishan Kumar
who passed away peacefully
on 1st September 2020, aged 71 years. He was an extremely popular person, who was also a beloved
husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative and friend who gave so much
happiness and love to whoever he met. A private family funeral service will be held on the
12th September 2020.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for UNICEF
WaterAid may be made online via www.memorygiving.com/
krishankumar.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals,
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Sept. 9, 2020
