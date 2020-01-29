|
|
|
Leslie George
Hammond
'Wally' Peacefully on
16th January 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband to Jackie.
Loving Dad to Debbie (deceased)
and Lynda (deceased)
and a much loved Grandad.
Funeral service takes place at
10.45am on Thursday
13th February 2020 at Bedford
Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
The Royal British Legion
can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 29, 2020