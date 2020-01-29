Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Hammond

Notice Condolences

Leslie Hammond Notice
Leslie George
Hammond
'Wally' Peacefully on
16th January 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband to Jackie.
Loving Dad to Debbie (deceased)
and Lynda (deceased)
and a much loved Grandad.
Funeral service takes place at
10.45am on Thursday
13th February 2020 at Bedford
Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
The Royal British Legion
can be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford,
MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -