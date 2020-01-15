Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Lionel Pullan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lionel Pullan

Notice Condolences

Lionel Pullan Notice
PULLAN Reverend Lionel Stephen Steve passed away peacefully on Tuesday 24th December 2019,
aged 82 years.

Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Sundon, on Tuesday 21st January
at 1pm, followed by committal at
Luton Crematorium, LU2 8DD
and refreshments at 3pm.
All flowers welcome.
Donations to "The Children's Society" may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
stephenpullan
or on the day of the funeral
via a donation box.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ.
Tel: 01582 490005.

Loved, greatly missed and fondly remembered by your loving wife
Josephine; sons Andrew, Robert, Michael and Nicholas and your grandchildren.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -