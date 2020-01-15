|
|
|
PULLAN Reverend Lionel Stephen Steve passed away peacefully on Tuesday 24th December 2019,
aged 82 years.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Sundon, on Tuesday 21st January
at 1pm, followed by committal at
Luton Crematorium, LU2 8DD
and refreshments at 3pm.
All flowers welcome.
Donations to "The Children's Society" may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/
stephenpullan
or on the day of the funeral
via a donation box.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals, LU3 2RZ.
Tel: 01582 490005.
Loved, greatly missed and fondly remembered by your loving wife
Josephine; sons Andrew, Robert, Michael and Nicholas and your grandchildren.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 15, 2020