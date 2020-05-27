|
ARACI Lorenzo "Larry" Passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on 1st May.
Beloved husband of Margaret,
dad to Mark and James,
father-in-law to Annie and Shae, grandad to Maia, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Private family funeral on 1st June.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Keech Hospice Care sent via www.memorygiving.com/lorenzoaraci in memory of Lorenzo.
A memorial service will be arranged
at a later date when family and friends can gather and celebrate
Lorenzo's joyful life.
All enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Luton.
01582 490005
Published in Luton News on May 27, 2020