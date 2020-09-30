Home

Lorna Moore

Notice Condolences

Lorna Moore Notice
Moore Lorna 1933-2020
Lorna passed away on
22nd September after a short illness, with her family at her side.
A devoted and loyal wife to George,
and the most wonderful mum and grandma to five children and
six grandchildren.
She will be very much missed by
all whose lives she touched.
The funeral, for family only, will be held at North Hertfordshire
Memorial Park and Crematorium
on Wednesday 7th October at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Lorna to
The Book Trust, to be sent
direct to the charity.
All enquiries to
Austin's
Tel: 01462 438422
Published in Luton News on Sept. 30, 2020
