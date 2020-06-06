|
|
|
WELLS Madeline Passed away peacefully
on 25th May 2020.
A much-loved wife, mother and nan,
she will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends
After much thought, it has been decided by Madeline's family
that for now a private service of cremation will take place and then,
once concerns for the coronavirus have passed, a Memorial Service
to celebrate Madeline's life
will be arranged.
They thank you for your
understanding at this time.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Madeline may be made, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on June 6, 2020