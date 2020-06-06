Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Dove Funerals (Dunstable)
50 High Street South
Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 3HD
01582 699 884
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Wells

Notice Condolences

Madeline Wells Notice
WELLS Madeline Passed away peacefully
on 25th May 2020.
A much-loved wife, mother and nan,
she will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends
After much thought, it has been decided by Madeline's family
that for now a private service of cremation will take place and then,
once concerns for the coronavirus have passed, a Memorial Service
to celebrate Madeline's life
will be arranged.
They thank you for your
understanding at this time.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Madeline may be made, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society c/o White Dove Funerals.
50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Luton News on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -