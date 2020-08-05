|
JACKSON Margaret Jean (Jean) Wife of the late Dr Peter G Jackson, Dunstable passed away peacefully on 16th July 2020, aged 96 years.
Loving mother of
Elizabeth, Mark & William,
dear grandmother to Justin, Johnny,
Robert, David, Laura & Daniel and
great-grandmother to Scarlett, Faith,
Charlie, Ellis, Maisy & Ollie.
A private family funeral service
will be held in due course.
Donations in Jean's memory for
St Giles' Church, Totternhoe
may be made via
www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service,
3 Aspley Hill, Woburn Sands,
Bucks. MK17 8NH
Tel: 01908 588490
Published in Luton News on Aug. 5, 2020