Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret O'Dell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret O'Dell

Notice Condolences

Margaret O'Dell Notice
O'Dell Margaret
(formerly McDade) Passed peacefully away on
5th September, aged 96
with her family by her side.
Funeral to be held at
1.30pm on 29th September at the
Vale Chapel followed by burial at 2.15pm. Family only in Chapel, everyone welcome at graveside.
Family flowers only, donations please to Keech Children's Hospice.
Reunited with her boys
Mac, Billy and Mick.
Sadly missed by children
Jimmy, Danny, Stuart, Pat and Mary and her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Published in Luton News on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -