Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rees

Notice Condolences

Margaret Rees Notice
REES Margaret Formerly of Preston Road, Toddington, passed away on
23rd May 2020, aged 91 years.
Widow of Alfred "Al", much loved mother to Linda and Philip, grandma to
Donna, Sarah, Roanna and Marcus and great grandma to Gabriella.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A private family funeral service
will take place in due course.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritans or
Four Paws and sent c/o
Neville Funerals, Neville House,
Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on June 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -