|
|
|
REES Margaret Formerly of Preston Road, Toddington, passed away on
23rd May 2020, aged 91 years.
Widow of Alfred "Al", much loved mother to Linda and Philip, grandma to
Donna, Sarah, Roanna and Marcus and great grandma to Gabriella.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
A private family funeral service
will take place in due course.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritans or
Four Paws and sent c/o
Neville Funerals, Neville House,
Marsh Road, LU3 2RZ
Tel: 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on June 10, 2020