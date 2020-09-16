Home

Hickling Marilyn Age 80, a native of Luton, died Saturday on the 29th of August at Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington Kentucky. Born in 1940, Marilyn was known for her singing talent on the BBC weekly radio program "Chapel in the Valley". Moving to Canada in 1962 and the United States in 1970, she provided years of volunteer work in community settings. Marilyn loved to read, liked walks with her husband , and gained new friends with her smile and warm demeanor. She was a woman of elegance, simplicity and beauty who never stopped caring for the people around her. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 59 years, Colin , two sons Laurence and Paul,
one grandson Jonathan,
one granddaughter Riley,
a step-granddaughter Pamela and
daughter-in-law Alicia. She was preceded in death by her parents Anne and Reginald Gudgin and brother John. Care Cremation Services , Lexington Kentucky, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Luton News on Sept. 16, 2020
