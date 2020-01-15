|
|
|
Clark Martyn Walker Sadly passed away 25th December 2019 at home in Front St, Slip End aged 69 years.
Loving brother, uncle, 'poppy' and father to Danny, Tony, Mandy and Richard. Mart was a well known car mechanic, former Vauxhall employee and landlord of The Old Farm Inn, Totternhoe. A true gent with a unique sense of humour who will be sorely missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take place at 2:30pm on Friday 24th January at Luton Crematorium, Cedar Chapel. Followed by the reception at Offley Place, Great Offley SG5 3DX. All welcome. Family flowers only are requested.However donations in lieu of flowers to https://martyn-clark1.muchloved.com/ for Parkinsons UK. All enquiries to Neville Funerals, Marsh Road, Luton. Tel 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Jan. 15, 2020