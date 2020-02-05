|
|
|
D'ARCY Mary Passed away on
26th January 2020, aged 78 years.
Wife of Ben, mother of
John, Steven, Linda and Debbie.
Mary will be received into
St Joseph's RC Church, Luton
on Wednesday 19th February at 6:00pm.
The funeral service is to take place at
10:30am on Thursday 20th February followed by committal at
Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Keech Hospice Care may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/marydarcy or via donation box on the day.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals, Luton
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 5, 2020