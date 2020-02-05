Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Neville House
Luton, Bedfordshire LU3 3RZ
(015) 824-9000 0
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary D'Arcy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary D'Arcy

Notice Condolences

Mary D'Arcy Notice
D'ARCY Mary Passed away on
26th January 2020, aged 78 years.
Wife of Ben, mother of
John, Steven, Linda and Debbie.
Mary will be received into
St Joseph's RC Church, Luton
on Wednesday 19th February at 6:00pm.
The funeral service is to take place at
10:30am on Thursday 20th February followed by committal at
Luton Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Keech Hospice Care may be made online by visiting www.memorygiving.com/marydarcy or via donation box on the day.
Enquiries to Neville Funerals, Luton
Tel: 01582 490005
Published in Luton News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Luton)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -