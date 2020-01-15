Home

Mary Meade Notice
MEADE Mary Passed away peacefully on
2nd January 2020 aged 82 years.
Mary will be received into church on 28th January at 18.00.
Requiem mass to take place at
St Joseph's RC Church,
Gardenia Avenue, Luton on
Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 10.00am.
Followed by the interment
at the Vale Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
Donations if desired can be made to British Lung Foundation via
www.memorygiving.com/marymeade All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service on 01582 490005.
Published in Luton News on Jan. 15, 2020
