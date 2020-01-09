|
Milton Mary Christine
"Chris" Sadly passed away on Tuesday 31st December 2019, aged 88 years.
Chris will be sadly missed by Joe, Wilma, Joseph, Liz, Darrell, Liam, Shannon, Erin, Kian and all her relatives, friends and carers.
The funeral service is scheduled to take place at St Mary Roman Catholic
Church, 82 West Street, Dunstable on Tuesday 21 st January 2020 at 11.00am
and will be followed by the Burial at West Street Cemetery, Dunstable at 12.30pm.
Flowers are welcome or if desired Donations to Keech Hospice, Luton, c/o
Shires Funeral Directors, Vernon House, Dunstable, Beds, LU5 4EX.
01582 477000
Published in Luton News on Jan. 9, 2020